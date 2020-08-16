Custom built PC vs Netgate SG-3100

I am looking to either building a simple PC using spare parts vs buying the Netgate SG-3100. This is for home office and we are getting lots of DDOS attacks and I am having concern if my current router NETGEAR 4-Stream Wifi 6 Router (RAX15) can handle it well.



Custom PC parts, and I believe should be adequate -

Intel i7-3700S or 3770t, both can handle AES-NI

ASUS Rampage IV Gene Gen3 M-ATX

16GB DDR3

250GB SSD



Here is where I don't know how to start -

1. Do I need to buy an Intel NIC? I read and found Intel i350-T4 to be compatible. So do I plug in from the Comcast modem (WAN) to any one of the ports?

2. Do I connect one of the ports to my local LAN switch?

3. I need WiFI, so do I connect another port to my WiFi Router LAN port?

4. What is the correct way of doing this - should I enable DHCP and DNS from this machine and disable DHCP/DNS of my current Router, or should I continue to use DHCP/DNS of my current Router?



My concern is I have never used pfSense before, and I wonder how easy is it to install (via a bootable USB drive I believe?) and configure it, vs using the SG-3100 that has all the settings preset? And how long does it take to set up a very tight configuration? Any "preset" configuration that I can download?



Thanks in advance for any help or pointers.