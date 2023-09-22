Curved corner desk/table for all my computer stuff

Just thought I'd see if anyone knows of anything like what I'm looking for or has some thoughts on how to get it made without spending an arm and a leg. I own the house and this is for my "permanent" home office -- probably be here and use it for 20 years, so if it's a couple grand it's a couple grand, but I'm just looking for a table in just the right shape. No frills, just a table top and legs.
I'm looking for a curved corner table, 80-88" wide with a left side "return" as I think they call it up to 72", but a bit less would be better, say 48-60". Also needs to be at least 24" deep. 30" would be about ideal I think.
This is the closest I've found so far, but the return is a bit long, I'd like it more curved, and the bums don't provide a diagram with measurements. https://www.officefurniture2go.com/...A$Leg-Curve-Corner-Desk-by-Office-Source.aspx
Anyone know of any relatively inexpensive custom desk/table makers? Really just need a tabletop with legs. No need for drawers, etc. Maybe I should just hit up some local kitchen countertop places? I'd be quite happy with black synthetic kitchen countertop material (Corian, Formica, etc.), or for that matter pretty much any neutral or brown(ish) color.
