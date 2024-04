The 5800X3D doesn't officially support PBO or curve optimizer. When the 5800X3D was released, no motherboards had PBO or curve optimizer as an option with this CPU. This is because the extra cache is very sensitive to voltage changes, and also acts as an insulating layer on top of the CPU cores, creating all kinds of issues when tweaking the CPU for only very minimal performance gains.



But some motherboard manufacturers later added Curve Optimizer and PBO support back into the BIOS for the 5800X3D anyway, without AMD's blessing. If you have one of these boards, it doesn't surprise me at all that curve optimizer and/or PBO would "work" in the BIOS but would still not be available via AMD's official Ryzen Master software. There is a software program, "PBO2 Tuner", that should allow you to adjust your settings in windows if you still want to pursue this further.