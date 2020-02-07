current fan wired into plug - new PSU question.

R

rfollett

n00b
Joined
Feb 7, 2020
Messages
1
just need to ask experts.. I am replacing my old 600 (4 years old) with new 650 corair. (TX650M).
have just notcied the internal fan is hard wired into plug socket.. see pics.. so my questions is.
If I buy a new fan with 3 pin i see on my motherboard that it has pibs ready (not sure why they didnt use before)..
should this be ok ?
IMG_2560.jpg


IMG_2562.jpg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top