Current 1080p 21:9 options? Wait for 2020 tech?

Hi, I want an ultra wide 1080p monitor. I really prefer x1080 over x1440 when playing RTS games for some reason. Don't have the space for the super ultra wide monitors. Considering between https://www.amazon.com/LG-34WK650-W-34-UltraWide-21/dp/B078GSH1LV/ https://www.amazon.com/LG-29WK600-W-29-UltraWide-21/dp/B078GL93KG/ a used https://www.newegg.com/lg-34um95-p-34/p/N82E16824005635 Want Freesync x1080p IPS panel Anyone seen these monitors? Somewhat concerned about pixel density on the 34". Would it be worth spending more? I'll be using it for web browsing, coding, and playing games like Warcraft 3 and WoW Classic. For FPS I have another monitor, the colors are just so bad I crave some IPS. Should I wait for 2020 monitors? When would they start being released? I've been out of the tech loop awhile.