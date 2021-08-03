Cure possible?

My LG 32UD99-W, two years of age, has a problem. It developed recently sort of a burn in, where the task bar logo and browser logo would remain as a ghost image in the corners. Suggestion was to run a pixel exerciser, that could help to get rid also of these issues. I ran one that had black and white checkered boxes for several hours and it made the issue much worse. Now I have a yellow/violet vignette around the display corners.

I assume it is panel damage, but perhaps there's something that can be done?
 
there are burn in fixer youtube vides with cycling colors, try one of those, full screen obviously. and welcome to [H]!
 
Thanks. I forgot to say that I ran one with flashing RGB colours also, but no improvement.

Perhaps I need to do it longer, but I saw no change after half a day running it.
 
Thanks. I forgot to say that I ran one with flashing RGB colours also, but no improvement.

Perhaps I need to do it longer, but I saw no change after half a day running it.
i let them run over night usually, and you should turn the brightness up and disable power savings too.
 
