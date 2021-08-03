Cure possible?

My LG 32UD99-W, two years of age, has a problem. It developed recently sort of a burn in, where the task bar logo and browser logo would remain as a ghost image in the corners. Suggestion was to run a pixel exerciser, that could help to get rid also of these issues. I ran one that had black and white checkered boxes for several hours and it made the issue much worse. Now I have a yellow/violet vignette around the display corners.



I assume it is panel damage, but perhaps there's something that can be done?