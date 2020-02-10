CU KB4528760 listed as installed twice

Code: Info Installing feature: Group: Microsoft, FMID: (null), Feature: CumulativeUpdate_KB4528760 Info Removing install action for feature: CumulativeUpdate_KB4528760 to help ensure the SSU install succeeds

Hello,I have just set up a clean Win 10 1909 installation and after all updates had finished (only a few were required) I am seeing that CU KB4528760 was installed twice (it has "(2)" at the end of its name in the installed update list). After checking the update log, I see this:It looks like SSU KB4528759 prevented CU KB4528760 from installing the first time? Is this normal (expected) Windows update behavior in such cases, or could this lead to problems? Would it be better if I re-installed the OS, downloaded SSU KB4528759 manually and only then updated the system, or is this nothing to worry about? I don't think re-install should be required since no errors were reported, it's just weird behaviour IMO. Any comments?