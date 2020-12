Not sure if you're being a smart ass or something. But what I was referring to was the Micro Channel Architecture (MCA), which was the expansion bus used by higher-end PS/2 computers. Sorry if I wasn't clear. In which case, yes this WOULD be VERY rare and indeed expensive to procure.So yes - I'm correct. This is a card that specifically interfaces with PS/2 computers that have the MCA architecture. There were some lower-end PS/2 computers that had standard ISA, but they weren't all that good. I had one - I think it was the 8530 model with a 286 at a blazing 10 Mhz.Higher end models were MCA card only. They only made a handful of sound cards for this bus.EDIT. These also rarely show up anywhere, so it *could* be worth that money to... someone?If you're only out to play old games then this is pointless. Just get a decent PC and an old ISA sound card and you're good to go.