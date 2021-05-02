CST host compatible with Massive X demo?

Not sure if this is the correct area to put this in but I didn't see anything dedicated to VSTs or the like.



I'm trying to test out the Massive X demo but I am having trouble with VST host programs crashing as soon as I try to play notes after changing the default waveform.



So far two have crashed with an unhandled exception and I had one that just crashed / exited.



I have tried:

NanoHost

VSTHost

Cantabile Lite