CST host compatible with Massive X demo?

Not sure if this is the correct area to put this in but I didn't see anything dedicated to VSTs or the like.

I'm trying to test out the Massive X demo but I am having trouble with VST host programs crashing as soon as I try to play notes after changing the default waveform.

So far two have crashed with an unhandled exception and I had one that just crashed / exited.

I have tried:
NanoHost
VSTHost
Cantabile Lite
 
Well, I even tried Cakewalk. Soon as I try playing notes after modifying the waveform it crashes to desktop.

GRRRRRRR.
 
