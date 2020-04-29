CS Career and Medical Coverage

I'm a CS and web dev student. I plan to go into remote web dev work, probably doing front end.

However, I'm disabled. Right now I get medical insurance through SSI and SSDI. If I start working, I'll lose medicare and medicaid.

Because of my disabilities, I frequently need healthcare visits. I'm not particularly worried about the premium I'd have to pay for whatever medical coverage would replace them -- rather, I'm worried about the yearly deductible(?) limit. It seems that $12,000 is common, and that's downright brutal.

Is it likely that I could get a position that would offer a plan with a much lower deductible than that? What numbers am I likely to see?
 
