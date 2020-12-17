Crysis Remastered 2.0 Update Introduces Ascension Level, Improved Ray Tracing and More

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
"The Crysis Remastered 2.0 update also introduces plenty of bug fixes. The full update notes can be found on Reddit.
Crysis Remastered released this year on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. The remaster plays as well as the original did, but the lack of multiplayer content and changes made to the lighting system and physics make the remaster a disappointing release, as highlighted by Kai in his review.
https://wccftech.com/crysis-remastered-2-0-ray-tracing/
Crysis Remastered is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch worldwide.Long heralded as the pinnacle of graphical performance, the Remastering of Crysis leaves much to be desired with a style of combat and fidelity that can’t quite match its contemporaries on PlayStation and Xbox
What begins as a simple rescue mission becomes the battleground of a new war as alien invaders swarm over a North Korean island chain. Armed with a powerful Nanosuit, players can become invisible to stalk enemy patrols, or boost strength to lay waste to vehicles. The Nanosuit’s speed, strength, armor, and cloaking allow creative solutions for every kind of fight, while a huge arsenal of modular weaponry provides unprecedented control over play style. In the ever-changing environment, adapt tactics and gear to dominate your enemies, in an enormous sandbox world."
