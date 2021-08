The Kospet Prime 2 smartwatch which runs full Android 10 and has a 2.1 inch screen, 8 core Helio P22 processor running at 1.5 ghz and 4gb of ram. Cryptocurrency mining app Scala Miner successfully ran yielding 124.5 hashes per second. The miner app ran for several minutes before shutting down to cool. The implementation is rough and needs a lot of developement but I believe what is demonstrated here is a revolutionary concept.