Crypto in free fall

Can it crash already, like really crash? Like, back to 2016? I missed the train and maybe we can rewind time. I need to get rich :D
I keep missing the fucking train, boat, plane, life. Ethereum was $120 only a couple of years ago. It went 40x in a year. That's insanity for such a big coin.

I must admit, both Bitcoin and Ethereum are currently 50% of their ATH which is quite an opportunity for those who can afford it. I'll keep waiting until I can afford 30 ETH, which is probably once it drops to $1000.
 
Don't beat yourself up over this, man. It's pretty much completely random.
Some dude will tweet something, like that Litecoin dude who "leaked" that Walmart was going to accept it and was met with no consequences despite a massive spike messing people's shit up. Enol might fart up some idiotic message again, who knows.
 
