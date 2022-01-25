Crypto in free fall

Can it crash already, like really crash? Like, back to 2016? I missed the train and maybe we can rewind time. I need to get richI keep missing the fucking train, boat, plane, life. Ethereum was $120 only a couple of years ago. It went 40x in a year. That's insanity for such a big coin.I must admit, both Bitcoin and Ethereum are currently 50% of their ATH which is quite an opportunity for those who can afford it. I'll keep waiting until I can afford 30 ETH, which is probably once it drops to $1000.