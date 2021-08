You'd need a Super Socket 7 board for several Cyrix CPUs that used weird bus speeds like 75 and 83 MHz which normal Socket 7 boards usually didn't have support for. Those CPUs were a PITA to get working properly because motherboards at the time usually cascaded the various bus clocks from the CPU FSB. PCI was usually CPUClk/2 so a 75 MHz bus got you 37.5 which was pretty high but generally worked. 83 MHz got you 41.5 and most PCI cards would either not function or overheat and misbehave. AGP and RAM was worse, often being run at the same speed at the FSB and AGP cards didn't at all tolerate 75 or 83 MHz clocks.



The computer tech lab when I was in high school had one machine with a Cyrix MII-333gp. It had an 83 MHz bus and ran at 250 MHz. It was slower than the Pentium 166-200 machines, ran far hotter and was VERY unstable due to the weird bus speeds. We had to install PC-100 memory to keep it from crashing every few minutes. But even then, it was still unstable. We could almost hear the motherboard crying out in pain.







When Cyrix was designing their 686 class processors, they made the fatal error to concentrate more of the CPUs resources towards integer math and more or less used the FPU from their 486 with few changes. They were blindsided by the explosion in popularity of 3D games like Quake which was the start of their downfall. Their 686 class processors were indeed very good at integer math (hence the PR scheme) but the market moved to software with increasing reliance on a strong FPU, something which Cyrix sorely lacked.