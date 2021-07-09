Crucial X6 4TB External SSD Performance

I'm pretty sure I know the answer to the following issue, but I thought I'd ask in case I'm wrong. I just bought the subject drive which has a specified max read spec of up to 800MB/s. I can't find a write speed spec for this drive, which I know would be lower. Still, I tested this out on my desktop PC by connecting it to a USB 3.2 Gen 2 port that has a max bandwidth of 10Gb/s or 1250MB/s which exceeds the read spec for the X6 drive.



Regardless, I cannot exceed a transfer speed of 36MB/s when transferring data from my M2 NVMe PCIE 4 internal SSD. That speed only occurs with large files, over 2GB, with the average transfer rate dropping as low a 2MB/s for multiple small files. Transferring the same large files from one M2 NVMe PCIE 4 internal drive to a second such drive in my desktop results in transfer speeds exceeding 1200MB/s. That means the external SSD has a transfer rate that is over 30 times reduced compared to the internal drives.



I am aware that the performance specs for USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports are significantly overstated compared to real world performance and the same applies to SSD read and write speeds. Regardless, are the specs as much as 30 times overrated? I suspect the answer is "yes", but I thought I would check in case there is something defective with this new external drive.