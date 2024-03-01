Crucial T705 Gen 5 Coming!

Fastest consumer nvme gen5 at eye watering price too!
https://www.crucial.com/ssd/t705/ct4000t705ssd5
I suspect these will come down as this clearly demonstrates point of diminishing returns. The R/W performance definitely bests any consumer solution out there, but the price as charged, well, is ridiculous! I thought the T700 was expensive!
https://www.crucial.com/ssd/t705/ct4000t705ssd5
I suspect these will come down as this clearly demonstrates point of diminishing returns. The R/W performance definitely bests any consumer solution out there, but the price as charged, well, is ridiculous! I thought the T700 was expensive!