Crucial T705 Gen 5 Coming!

I've talked about this elsewhere but something like this doesn't need to exist for consumer platforms. Yeah yeah, I get it, [H[ and all but really.. Samsung had something interesting as a start with I believe the 990 Evo offering a x2 Gen5 mode. Now, if we could get boards eventually that only dedicated x2 lanes of Gen5 to each M.2 slot, those lanes could theoretically be free'd up for use elsewhere.

Diminishing returns indeed, at least for consumer spec machines.

(edited for a typo..)
 
Last edited:
Oh the speed does matter! 🙃

But at that price, I think I will keep my money in my wallet.
Now when 8TB nvmes come in single side format, I'll byte as that means I can safely install them in my Thinkpad X1 carbon ultrabooks without it melting down. ;-)
 
cpufrost said:
Oh the speed does matter! 🙃

But at that price, I think I will keep my money in my wallet.
Click to expand...

Amen, brother.
cpufrost said:
Now when 8TB nvmes
Click to expand...
I'm also waiting, but not holding my breadth. On my Lenovo laptop, I had to check the chipset specs to learn that the largest supported NMVe drive was only 2 TB.

cpufrost said:
come in single side format, I'll byte
Click to expand...
pun intentional?

cpufrost said:
as that means I can safely install them in my Thinkpad X1 carbon ultrabooks without it melting down. ;-)
Click to expand...
 
philb2 said:
I'm also waiting, but not holding my breadth. On my Lenovo laptop, I had to check the chipset specs to learn that the largest supported NMVe drive was only 2 TB.


pun intentional?
Click to expand...

Which chipset is that?
I put an 8TB in a Dell XPS 9720 (12th gen i9) in the secondary slot and it works. It's double sided and there's enough room to accommodate the extra thickness fortunately.

Pun definitely intended!
 
criccio said:
. Now, if we could get boards eventually that only dedicated x2 lanes of Gen5 to each M.2 slot
Click to expand...
8 GB/s max speed seem a good max to have for years to come (will see, maybe stuff will take advantage of it....), I think I would go will 2 drive instead of a x4 of pci-5, if the 8TB keep to be way more than the price of 2x4tb specially.
 
Last edited:
Lmao 700 bucks what a joke silly cash grab. Just so everyone knows Gen 5 ssds of ssds are pretty much meaningless yes sustained read and writes will be a couple thousand MB faster but it's really not that big of a deal when it comes to access times in fact probably no difference at all.

I have Gen 5 slots on both of my motherboards and I'll tell you right now there's absolutely no way I'm going to stick a Gen 5 drive in there because it's completely pointless. My next generation upgrade which will be in who knows how many years probably five that's when I'll get PCI 6 or whatever the next generation is why is totally a skip gen 5 easy
 
Trying to find a review with real world application... (video editing, anything), not really able too.
 
Can confirm it approaches 15GB/S reads and 13GB/S writes.
Real world copying from one drive to another hits 6GB/S in explorer and was pretty stable (multiple VHDX files in the 600GB range).
Bare drives using mobo heatsink (Aorus Extreme X) and they were pushing over 65C. Without a heatsink these drives will throttle in mere seconds under high load but that's expected on most Gen5 drives. They are hot bastards. Personally, my money on the line, save $$$ and get a gen4 drive like the WD850X or even 990. JMHO.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top