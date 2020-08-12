Crucial SSD: how does Momentum Cache give SATA drives NVME-like speeds?

I'm still using a crucial MX100 as my OS drive - still at %86 health level, this thing has lasted more than I ever hoped. I've had Momentum Cache enabled through the Crucial Storage Executive software, and I noticed long ago that speeds are crazy higher than the regular ~500mbps:

1597244153560.png


It's clearly not enabled on my D drive (Micron branded, which is basically Crucial):

1597244909367.png


As I just bought a 1TB NVME drive (Silicon power, $95 of TLC so I can move my 2TB Micron SATA SSD to my secondary gaming PC), this got me thinking. How on earth can Crucial get these speeds from the SATA port? We know that the SATA speed limit, though it's 6gbps, in practice ends up being about 500mbps for SSDs, that's the whole point why we need NVME for faster storage. I understand that Crucial is sending SSD calls to RAM and that's where it gets its speed, but given the SATA limitations, I'm assuming these numbers don't really apply in practice and are more of a theoretical bandwidth?

For example, I copied a random 2.27gb texture file from 2016 Doom from my D SATA drive to my C MX100, this was the speed:

1597244437578.png

That's a far cry from MC's suggested 3gbps. Then I made a copy of the same file, so C drive to C drive, and the speed was:

1597245034169.png

Still a far cry from MC's 3gbps, but way faster than your regular expectation from a SATA drive. I guess data is not flowing through SATA since it's an internal copy, but still.

So, I wonder. What are the actual, real implications performance wise of Momentum Cache?
 
euskalzabe said:
How on earth can Crucial get these speeds from the SATA port? We know that the SATA speed limit, though it's 6gbps, in practice ends up being about 500mbps for SSDs, that's the whole point why we need NVME for faster storage. I understand that Crucial is sending SSD calls to RAM and that's where it gets its speed, but given the SATA limitations, I'm assuming these numbers don't really apply in practice and are more of a theoretical bandwidth?
I'm pretty sure the Momentum Cache only caches frequently accessed data. I don't know what the exact parameters are that they use to determine what is considered as such, but usually these cache models use frequency and/or recency of access to flag specific data for cache storage. If you stop accessing that same data and start pulling up something else, the old stuff will be thrown out and the more recent items will be stored instead. The reason you're seeing those high numbers in the CDMark bench is because you have it set to do 5 runs, which is exactly the kind of thing that the MCache will accelerate.
 
