CRT vs LCD vs eyesight?

Nye553 said:Okay... so so far having a CRT can only cause eye strain and not eye damage that we know of to this day... and having LCDs might/can cause less strain. That's what i'm concluding from the following posts.
I wish I had money for a nice LCD screen.... .......... me need moneyJackieO said:Ya, like I said it's all anecdotal evidence, but there is a lot of it. Plus it's just plain common sense. I would say that if a person is worried about eye strain or has problems with focusing on CRTs for extended periods of time then investing in a nice LCD is a good choice.
Would it be so hard for me to calibrate it myself?...I got the cheapest 17" CRT monitor from dell with my dell dimension 8400(it was free though so I'll take it)... I don't have money right now to buy the monitor I want.Elledan said:If you were to spend as much on a CRT as you would on a low-end TFT and then pay an expert to calibrate it for you, then you'll be amazed at the image quality.
I'm so glad i'm not one of those peopleElledan said:Of course, some people are very susceptible to the flickering caused by a rapidly refreshing display, but those people can't even watch TV if it's a CRT one without getting an instant headache.
Calibrating a CRT involves opening it, then while supplying the monitor with a test signal, you change the configuration of the potentiometers of the vertical- and horizontal sync circuits (and possibly some others), while monitoring the output signal(s) by watching the image on the screen or by having it hooked up to an oscilloscope, or both.Nye553 said:Would it be so hard for me to calibrate it myself?...I got the cheapest 17" CRT monitor from dell with my dell dimension 8400(it was free though so I'll take it)... I don't have money right now to buy the monitor I want.
The main problem I have with LCDs is that whenever I'm forced to use one, it's set to such a high brightness level that I'm afraid it'll burn out my retina_jd_ said:- i do seem to have some issues with fluorescent and neon lights so i dunno if that could be a problem for me with the lcd backlights and all... anyone else out there feeling weird when using lcd ?
I used to be able to tolerate 60 Hz quite well, back when I was using a 14" CRT with a 1024x786 resolution, now I immediately get this nauseous feeling right down to the bottom of my stomach the moment I look at a monitor with such refreshrate settings. The same counts for cheap TVs (poor alignment of the lines) and TVs receiving a poor or bad signal.i have no problem staring at a decent crt for long periods of time (uhm..like 24 hours (and no i'm not addicted to pc games )) as long as it's @ 85/100 Hz and not too bright (i seem to have my monitors (and tvs for that matter) set a little 'darker' than most people). At the same time i'm VERY sensitive to flicker at lower refresh rates (i will never understand how anyone can look at a monitor @60Hz)
I'm willing to bet that over 90% of the CRTs currently being used are configured improperly. Low refreshrates, poorly calibrated vertical and horizontal sync circuits, brightness and contrast levels set way too high or too low, etc.
However, this is definitely _not_ a task for an inexperienced person. The voltages employed in the high-voltage circuitry (including the electron guns on top of the 'neck' of the tube) are rated in the tens of thousands of volts and could easily kill or injure you. On top of that, while a CRT is opened and operating, x-rays are generated by certain components, exposing anyone within view of the exposed innards of the CRT to this type of radiation. And while it's not enough radiation to cause cancer or render one sterile, it's a bad idea to expose oneself to it for extended periods of time.
If you don't know what any of the above means and have had no training in repairing CRTs or similar, don't even think about calibrating it yourself. It's just not worth the risk.
You can however partially calibrate a CRT by using the OSD options, accessible by the button(s) at the front, although the effect of this is limited except in the most severe cases.
tiebird321 said:been using crt's for the last 15years
not one problem ever
eyes still at 20/20
never a single headache
Those are absolutely nonsense if you're using a somewhat new display (1990 or newer). There are regulations in place which specifically limit the allowable radiation to be produced by a CRT to safe levels. In fact, exposing your body to sunlight is far more dangerous than sitting in front of a CRT.SFI said:what about those radioation/uv blocking things, that u place over your monitor and it screens you from such harmful things. do those help?
The best way to prevent glare is to not aim the screen at any lightsources (including windows). However, any further reduction in glare is good.i have a viewsonic g220 (in black) at 1600x1200 @ 85hz, i don't really get eyestrain but reducing glare might be nice (which those solutions do)
Elledan said:Those are absolutely nonsense if you're using a somewhat new display (1990 or newer). There are regulations in place which specifically limit the allowable radiation to be produced by a CRT to safe levels. In fact, exposing your body to sunlight is far more dangerous than sitting in front of a CRT.
That's what I said, didn't I?Miipp said:This analogy is not suitable, the UV A/B from the sun are very strong radiation to skin and eye
Elledan said:In fact, exposing your body to sunlight is far more dangerous than sitting in front of a CRT.
Miipp said:This analogy is not suitable, the UV A/B from the sun are very strong radiation to skin and eye
A brief (two hours max) exposure to UV-B each day is required to produce certain important compounds, like vitamin D, except when those compounds are taken in through food or other means. Any longer than that is unnecessary and unhealthy.needmorecarnitine said:Exposing your body to sunlight is totally natural and required for optimal health
Don't believe everything you see/read on tv/magazines
Elledan said:A brief (two hours max) exposure to UV-B each day is required to produce certain important compounds, like vitamin D, except when those compounds are taken in through food or other means. Any longer than that is unnecessary and unhealthy.
Big Fred said:I know my eyeisght has gotten worse and it directly crrelates with the ammount of time spent on the computer. However, I know it is from constantly focusing on something very close to the eyes for an extended period. I have always used CRT's no headaches. Just eyesite declination since Super Mario Bros., Sat out all games until Dreamcast. During that time my eyesite was steady. Then back to the computer and my prescriptions kept getting stronger again. I heard a little too late to look at least 20 ft. away every 20 min. for 20 sec. to help reduce this effect.
needmorecarnitine said:How much vitamin D do you need to make?
Are you accounting for different melanin levels? How about lattitude and time of the year?
http://www.nlm.nih.gov/medlineplus/ency/article/002405.htmVitamin D is also known as the "sunshine vitamin" because the body manufactures the vitamin after being exposed to sunshine. Ten to 15 minutes of sunshine 3 times weekly is adequate to produce the body's requirement of vitamin D.
Elledan said:http://www.nlm.nih.gov/medlineplus/ency/article/002405.htm
The 'two hours of sun'-limit is generally considered the point after which damage to the skin's DNA begins to exceed the repair capabilities of the affected cells.
Generally considered by scientists, based on the results of experiments and research.needmorecarnitine said:it may be "generally considered", but, generally people are stupid
Elledan said:Generally considered by scientists, based on the results of experiments and research.