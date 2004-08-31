CRT vs LCD vs eyesight?

well this might go against the conventional wisdom but here:i've just returned a samsung 712N i had for 2 weeks (it was just a test drive) and during those 2 weeks i have constantly felt like i had a headache starting- not quite a full blown headache yet, but enough to feel uncomfortable. i do spend a lot of time in front of my comp so i wanted to get a nice lcd to do my eyes a favour, but right now i'm not so sure about it all anymore.couple more details:- i think i need glasses, haven't gotten around to get an exam yet- even with large fonts in Win i found all the text just too small, so that would probably account for the problem(special greetings to all those wonderful webdesigners who think fixed-size fonts and flash crapsites with tiny little text are cool- i do seem to have some issues with fluorescent and neon lights so i dunno if that could be a problem for me with the lcd backlights and all... anyone else out there feeling weird when using lcd ?i have no problem staring at a decent crt for long periods of time (uhm..like 24 hours(and no i'm not addicted to pc games)) as long as it's @ 85/100 Hz and not too bright (i seem to have my monitors (and tvs for that matter) set a little 'darker' than most people). At the same time i'm VERY sensitive to flicker at lower refresh rates (i will never understand how anyone can look at a monitor @60Hz)anyways, if anyone can make some sense of it...