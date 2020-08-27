CRT monitors with a small dot pitch

xykreilon
Unfortunately, the spec listings of many CRTs inflate their max resolution past what their aperture grille or shadow mask is actually capable of resolving.
To my knowledge, the ViewSonic G220f is the highest resolution CRT, when dot pitch is considered. With a dot pitch of .21mm at 20" diagonal, it can actually faithfully display 1920x1440 sharply.
Though, I'm rather new to the hobby, so I'm curious if any of you know anything else that competes with those specs. The only one I'm aware of is the G220f's little brother- the G90f. I have one- with the help of pxcalc, I've found that 1736x1302 is the max resolution my G90f remains sharp at.
I sometimes mess with pxcalc and specifications of other CRTs, and the only competitive dpi+screen-size specs I've found are that of the Interview Intergraph (which I guess should make me feel like a lucky, happy camper :] ).
