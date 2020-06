I've just made the jump to this from my Acer x34.. its gorgeous, but I'm seeing a lot of banding and dithering issues on this display, like a huge amount. is this normal on this display? none of the reviews I read said anything about this. I've set the display to 10bit RGB at 100hz and still having the same issue. I know VA panels have this issue over IPS but i thought it would be minimal, its pretty insane how bad it is here