Creative X7, question

I have the Creative X7 external sound card, connected to my PC with a USB - micro USB cable
I'd like to know if it's possible to have it connected on another Mac Mini at the same time
Is that possible ??
I want to buy a Mac Mini, for the mouse and keyboard is a solution to keep only my PC mouse and keyboard on the desktop
But I'm not sure about the external sound card
Thank you, any advices are welcome
