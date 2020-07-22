Creative X7, question

I have the Creative X7 external sound card, connected to my PC with a USB - micro USB cable
I'd like to know if it's possible to have it connected on another Mac Mini at the same time
Is that possible ??
I want to buy a Mac Mini, for the mouse and keyboard is a solution to keep only my PC mouse and keyboard on the desktop
But I'm not sure about the external sound card
Thank you, any advices are welcome
 
Absolutely, you would just use another input, either the 3.5mm to RCA or optical. Optical would let the x7 handle the decoding from digital to analog, but not sure what outputs the mac has. You could also reverse this, so the mac has the usb and the pc does optical or 3.5mm output. I would say which ever you use the most, use the USB with though. You could also get a usb switch, to switch between the two but that requires more hardware.
 
