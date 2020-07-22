Creative X7, question

Absolutely, you would just use another input, either the 3.5mm to RCA or optical. Optical would let the x7 handle the decoding from digital to analog, but not sure what outputs the mac has. You could also reverse this, so the mac has the usb and the pc does optical or 3.5mm output. I would say which ever you use the most, use the USB with though. You could also get a usb switch, to switch between the two but that requires more hardware.