Creative introduces the Sound BlasterX AE-5 Plus Pure Edition in a white finish with added RGB effects

GotNoRice said: This is crazy silly. One of the biggest potential downsides to having your DAC inside your computer (aka a soundcard or motherboard audio) is that your computer is an electrically noisy environment. So let's make the problem even worse by putting things like RGB lighting on the card that have nothing to do with audio? Click to expand...

Good RGB LED's don't generate much noise at all its actually one of their nicer qualities so there is no real downside to placing them on a sound card for this sort of thing. The amount of noise they generate is completely insignificant compared to that of your CPU cooler or water pump or any number of other electronics within the computer case itself even after taking distance into account. So I am more curious about what kind of shielding they have on the card to protect it from those components instead. That said I highly doubt my ears still have the range required to actually hear any difference between using this card or the standard USB software stuff that Logitech & Corsair are using for their headphones.