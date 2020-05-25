Creative introduces the Sound BlasterX AE-5 Plus Pure Edition in a white finish with added RGB effects

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
5,169
Excited? Creative is trying to capture something of the market somehow

"The Sound BlasterX AE-5 Plus Pure Edition supports Dolby Digital Live and DTS encoding — a feature that was absent the AE-5 Pure. Available ports include 3x 3.5mm 5.1 Line-out, 1x TOSLINK Optical-out, 1x 3.5mm headphone-out, 1x 3.5mm Mic/Line-in, and 1x Intel HD audio front panel connector. The AE-5 Plus Pure Edition uses the same Sound Core3D DSP and the ESS Sabre 32 Ultra DAC found in the AE-5 Pure and AE-5 Plus Editions that allows for 32-bit 384 kHz playback resolution, a 122 dB SNR, and a THD of 0.00032%. The card also offers a discrete headphone amp but does not allow op-amp swapping, which is a feature in the flagship Sound Blaster AE-9.

The Creative Sound BlasterX AE-5 Pure Plus Edition can be availed for SG$259 (US$182). Creative is also offering an upgrade program for those have purchased the Sound BlasterX AE-5 Pure Edition directly from creative.com in the last 90 days. Users can purchase the new Sound BlasterX AE-5 Pure Plus Edition from Creative and file a return claim for their Pure Edition card. Refund for the original AE-5 Pure Edition soundcard will be initiated after the return claim is successfully verified."

https://www.notebookcheck.net/Creat...e-finish-with-added-RGB-effects.466166.0.html
 
Conman

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jun 8, 2004
Messages
444
I don't understand how they're still in business. The only people who would buy a soundcard today are enthusiast builders.People that know keeping a DAC/Amp outside of the computer is the way to go.
 
Lakados

2[H]4U
Joined
Feb 3, 2014
Messages
2,221
I am interested in this a little, but I would need to find a good set of headphones to make use of this card that I actually like the feel of. I'll keep it in mind for my next system build.
 
UltraTaco

Limp Gawd
Joined
Feb 21, 2020
Messages
218
After recently removing my sound card and switching to onboard audio, taco cnt understand why he didn't do that earlier!! Sound is just as incredible without it!

This new one does look pretty, but will likely block airflow to GPU because of close proximity of both components.
 
GotNoRice

GotNoRice

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jul 11, 2001
Messages
9,505
This is crazy silly. One of the biggest potential downsides to having your DAC inside your computer (aka a soundcard or motherboard audio) is that your computer is an electrically noisy environment. So let's make the problem even worse by putting things like RGB lighting on the card that have nothing to do with audio?
 
Lakados

2[H]4U
Joined
Feb 3, 2014
Messages
2,221
GotNoRice said:
This is crazy silly. One of the biggest potential downsides to having your DAC inside your computer (aka a soundcard or motherboard audio) is that your computer is an electrically noisy environment. So let's make the problem even worse by putting things like RGB lighting on the card that have nothing to do with audio?
Good RGB LED's don't generate much noise at all its actually one of their nicer qualities so there is no real downside to placing them on a sound card for this sort of thing. The amount of noise they generate is completely insignificant compared to that of your CPU cooler or water pump or any number of other electronics within the computer case itself even after taking distance into account. So I am more curious about what kind of shielding they have on the card to protect it from those components instead. That said I highly doubt my ears still have the range required to actually hear any difference between using this card or the standard USB software stuff that Logitech & Corsair are using for their headphones.
 
Gamerdad

Limp Gawd
Joined
Dec 31, 2006
Messages
390
I looked into the ae-5 plus before I settled on the EVGA Nu Audio Pro last week. I thought about going the external dac route because of noise etc.. but settled on an internal card instead. Sounds great to me, but I'm no audiophile. Using Sennheiser 599 and Beyerdynamics DT770 80ohm cans.
 
Zepher

Zepher

[H]ipster Replacement
Joined
Sep 29, 2001
Messages
17,394
UltraTaco said:
After recently removing my sound card and switching to onboard audio, taco cnt understand why he didn't do that earlier!! Sound is just as incredible without it!

This new one does look pretty, but will likely block airflow to GPU because of close proximity of both components.
I have one of those Dual Soundblaster cards. It's just missing some lighting.

I have a decent amount of space between the top card and the GPU.
