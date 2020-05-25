Creative introduces the Sound BlasterX AE-5 Plus Pure Edition in a white finish with added RGB effects

erek
Excited? Creative is trying to capture something of the market somehow
"The Sound BlasterX AE-5 Plus Pure Edition supports Dolby Digital Live and DTS encoding — a feature that was absent the AE-5 Pure. Available ports include 3x 3.5mm 5.1 Line-out, 1x TOSLINK Optical-out, 1x 3.5mm headphone-out, 1x 3.5mm Mic/Line-in, and 1x Intel HD audio front panel connector. The AE-5 Plus Pure Edition uses the same Sound Core3D DSP and the ESS Sabre 32 Ultra DAC found in the AE-5 Pure and AE-5 Plus Editions that allows for 32-bit 384 kHz playback resolution, a 122 dB SNR, and a THD of 0.00032%. The card also offers a discrete headphone amp but does not allow op-amp swapping, which is a feature in the flagship Sound Blaster AE-9.
The Creative Sound BlasterX AE-5 Pure Plus Edition can be availed for SG$259 (US$182). Creative is also offering an upgrade program for those have purchased the Sound BlasterX AE-5 Pure Edition directly from creative.com in the last 90 days. Users can purchase the new Sound BlasterX AE-5 Pure Plus Edition from Creative and file a return claim for their Pure Edition card. Refund for the original AE-5 Pure Edition soundcard will be initiated after the return claim is successfully verified."
https://www.notebookcheck.net/Creat...e-finish-with-added-RGB-effects.466166.0.html
