creating an M.2 raid array on AMD x570 mobo

i have referred to this document trying to create a raid array using raidxpert2 in my system's bios:
https://www.amd.com/system/files/TechDocs/52628_AMD_NVMe_SATA_RAID_QSG_for_Windows_OS_Pub.pdf
however the option of creating a raid array is greyed out and inaccessable.
I'm using samsung evo 970 drives on an asus crosshair viii hero.
can someone let me know why this is the case and if there are any work arounds?
