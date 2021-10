defaultluser said: Yeah, if you just want to execute something dragged into a folder, you're EITHER going to have to delete it afterwards, or you're going to have to keep track of everything already there.



But you can do this using Windows Task Scheduler (just set it for 1 second activation delay, and then search the folder for a list for files.)





But dragging it onto a Batch file simplifies your task immensely Click to expand...

Cant drag it onto anything. The file is presented in a file save dialog.Here's the scoop. We use Bomgar for remote support. We use SAML authentication. Here is the login process:1. For every ticket, launch Bomgar,2. Click Login.3. The system creates a custom Host .EXE and pops up a Save Dialog for it.4. You save the file.5. You go to explorer, find the file, and execute.6. You are now logged in.I have to go through this process 20-30 times a day.I want to eliminate step 5. It annoys the shit out of me because it is stupid and inefficient.OH... And because each Host Client is only good for that one login session, cleanup is easy. It self deletes after execution.I will look into Task Scheduler.