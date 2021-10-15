Creality CR-6 Max Initial Impressions

Received my CR6 Max a couple days ago and got it assembled yesterday morning.CONS:I noticed that the cable for the extruder and hot end is positioned in a way that it can (and does) rub against the filament on the spool.Control Box fan is loud. As in I can hear it all throughout my apartment loudBed is pretty far from "level" and relies (IMHO, too much) on the mesh ABL instead of giving you a properly leveled surface or the ability to easily level itPROS:Easy assembly which was very straightforward. Nowhere near as tedious as my CR-10S or CR-10 S4Steppers really are silent. As in I can't hear them at alllABL is accurate and seems to work wellDamn near impossible to have "problems" changing filament due to the improved design of the extruder/feed system.MODS PlannedRemove the bed and properly shim it so that the mesh is far more even.Replace PTFE tubing with Capricorn tubingRelocate Filament SpoolReplace control box fan with larger, quieter fanABL MeshTest Print