Creality CR-6 Max Initial Impressions

Received my CR6 Max a couple days ago and got it assembled yesterday morning.

CONS:

I noticed that the cable for the extruder and hot end is positioned in a way that it can (and does) rub against the filament on the spool.
Control Box fan is loud. As in I can hear it all throughout my apartment loud
Bed is pretty far from "level" and relies (IMHO, too much) on the mesh ABL instead of giving you a properly leveled surface or the ability to easily level it

PROS:

Easy assembly which was very straightforward. Nowhere near as tedious as my CR-10S or CR-10 S4
Steppers really are silent. As in I can't hear them at alll
ABL is accurate and seems to work well
Damn near impossible to have "problems" changing filament due to the improved design of the extruder/feed system.

MODS Planned
Remove the bed and properly shim it so that the mesh is far more even.
Replace PTFE tubing with Capricorn tubing
Relocate Filament Spool
Replace control box fan with larger, quieter fan


ABL Mesh
mesh.jpg


Test Print
TP.jpg
 
jmilcher

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Feb 3, 2008
Messages
5,277
Honestly the ABL is really only for very minor adjustments. You still need to do a good job manually leveling it. If the surface itself is not level, then that's a quality control issue. I personally use glass on all my printers and spend a fair amount of time making a good manual level before I use the ABL's.
 
modi123 said:
Is the extruder still the plastic arm one they've been dumping on all the Enders?
NO. This is a completely different animal. It's a clasp system (like the buckle on a tool box lid, for example) you unlock it, insert your filament through the extruder, then clamp it down. Simple as snot and works great.
 
jmilcher said:
Honestly the ABL is really only for very minor adjustments. You still need to do a good job manually leveling it. If the surface itself is not level, then that’s a quality control issue. I personally use glass on all my printers and spend a fair amount of time making a good manual level before I use the ABL’s.
Other than setting your baby z there isn't anything to do with leveling it. The bed is hard mounted with no leveling screws
 
