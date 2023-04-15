Cpu Temp?

R

ralphie1313

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jan 15, 2019
Messages
280
So just wondering if this is normal. So i have a program running that tells me the load and temps for the cpu,gpu and memory. I am using AMD 7950x3D, and an rtx 4090 gpu with DDR 5 memory 670 chipset and i am using an aircooler. So when i have ms flight simulator running running my gpu will be at 55% load and a temp of 39c my cpu only has a 4% load but the temp jumps from like 45c up to 86c and stays there when running flight sim. Is this a normal thing for the temp to rise like that without the load going up on the cpu? And is 86c temp ok to be at for long periods of time cause i use flight sim for hours??


thank u guys so much
 
S

sirmonkey1985

[H]ard|DCer of the Month - July 2010
Joined
Sep 13, 2008
Messages
22,313
yes that's normal and fine for long term use. it's trying to boost the clock speeds on the active threads on the CCD with v-cache plus the games very cache heavy.
 
R

ralphie1313

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jan 15, 2019
Messages
280
sirmonkey1985 said:
yes that's normal and fine for long term use. it's trying to boost the clock speeds on the active threads on the CCD with v-cache plus the games very cache heavy.
Click to expand...
ok great but let me ask would'nt like what u just said put the cpu under a load and more then 4%? and i am not to good with computer stuff so if i am asking a dumb ? just tell me not to think to much into in !! thanks
 
S

sirmonkey1985

[H]ard|DCer of the Month - July 2010
Joined
Sep 13, 2008
Messages
22,313
ralphie1313 said:
ok great but let me ask would'nt like what u just said put the cpu under a load and more then 4%? and i am not to good with computer stuff so if i am asking a dumb ? just tell me not to think to much into in !! thanks
Click to expand...
not a dumb question. so the usage you're seeing is across the entire cpu. if you actually look MSFS loads up 1 or 2 cores at most so it's trying to keep those cores at ~5.1-5.2Ghz.

Sadly MSFS is very cpu limited which is why your gpu's only running at 55% usage. you can increase your graphic settings to get more usage out of the gpu as well.
 
pitingres

pitingres

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jul 25, 2018
Messages
408
A 4% load is about 3/4 of a single core when you have 16 of them, so it's keeping one core quite busy and not moving the heat source around. Sounds normal to me.

You may or may not have a cooling issue, from a distance I'd guess probably not. Which cooler?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top