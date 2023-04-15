So just wondering if this is normal. So i have a program running that tells me the load and temps for the cpu,gpu and memory. I am using AMD 7950x3D, and an rtx 4090 gpu with DDR 5 memory 670 chipset and i am using an aircooler. So when i have ms flight simulator running running my gpu will be at 55% load and a temp of 39c my cpu only has a 4% load but the temp jumps from like 45c up to 86c and stays there when running flight sim. Is this a normal thing for the temp to rise like that without the load going up on the cpu? And is 86c temp ok to be at for long periods of time cause i use flight sim for hours??





thank u guys so much