CPU situation for 3d artist

I want to build a Ryzen 5950x based system with one or two RTX GPUs. The system is not for gaming but for 3d work. All cores and GPU will get fully loaded when CPU and GPU rendering.
Situation is that I will have to concentrate on CPU rendering for now as all RTX GPUs are missing in action!

On the other hand, 5950X is also out of stock! So I am thinking getting Dark Hero VIII MOBO and getting a CPU that is currently available, then replace it with 5950x, or it's successor when availability improves? Chances of 5950X successor being compatible with Dark Hero VIII will probably be low?

So which CPU from this list should I get?

_________________________

Currently Available
_________________________

Ryzen 5800X- $460
Ryzen 3900X- $450
Ryzen 3950X- $730
_________________________

Not Available
_________________________

Ryzen 5900X-$600
Ryzen 5950X-$850
 
