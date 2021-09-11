CPU for 1440p Gaming/Streaming

I'm putting together my first build in 10 years and will be using it for 1440p gaming and streaming. I'd like to add an RX 6700 XT GPU in the future but looking to go with a CPU that has an integrated GPU for now so I can use the PC for streaming while I let the GPU market shake out a bit longer.



Would a 5600G work well or should I spend the extra $100 on a 5700G? I'll be using a B550 based board FWIM. TIA



Edit: From Tom's Hardware:



We wouldn't recommend purchasing either Cezanne chip with the sole purpose of using it with a discrete GPU — that defeats the purpose of the Vega graphics. However, these strange times of the GPU shortage might compel some to use the Cezanne chips as a stopgap until pricing normalizes. When paired with a discrete GPU, the Ryzen 7 5700G will offer more runway for future GPU upgrades than the 5600G, but not by enough to justify the higher price tag.



I guess this answers my question.