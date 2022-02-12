CPU first or Vid Card First?

I'm renovating my watercooling accessories. In all my loops I cooled the CPU first, then the vid card.

But with this new accessories and the placement of my pump, I have a more direct loop If I start cooling the vid card first and the CPU second.



Do you have experience cooling the vid card first? Would the water be "too hot" for the CPU? My CPU is not OC btw

I have a D5 pump and a 480 radiator / XSPC Raystorm / Custom EK Vid card block