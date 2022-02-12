CPU first or Vid Card First?

magda

magda

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Sep 26, 2018
Messages
1,378
I'm renovating my watercooling accessories. In all my loops I cooled the CPU first, then the vid card.
But with this new accessories and the placement of my pump, I have a more direct loop If I start cooling the vid card first and the CPU second.

Do you have experience cooling the vid card first? Would the water be "too hot" for the CPU? My CPU is not OC btw
I have a D5 pump and a 480 radiator / XSPC Raystorm / Custom EK Vid card block
 
D

Dan_D

Extremely [H]
Joined
Feb 9, 2002
Messages
59,852
It doesn't really matter. The water temperature will equalize after a short time.
 
