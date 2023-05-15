Cpu cooler really close contact with gpu circuit board

I had done a teardown and cleaning of my itx case and system board components. I replaced the installed cooler, Intel copper core 775, bolted down on a 1155 cpu on an Zotac H77 board.Here's the problem i like to ask. The cooler is an Zalman CNPS 7700 then installed a GTX 1650 super. The cooler fans are so closely touching the gpu circuit board that i took a thin piece of cardboard and taped to the back of the cpu.I just do normal websurfing. No games or intense stuff. So would it be ok to keep it like that or just use another cooler?