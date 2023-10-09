CPU cooler fans not spinning

I'm building a new computer and having some trouble that I hope someone here can help with.
I purchased the microcenter 7700x deal with MSI b650-p wifi mobo and gskill flare ram.
Yesterday everything seemed fine but today the CPU cooler fans won't spin.
It's a peerless assassin 120se argb cooler. The rgb lights still come on and case fans are on.
Bios shows the fans at 0rpm and doesn't do anything if I hit the button that says all on full.
Temps seem to hover around 37 to 40C while in bios.
Crashed when I tried to reinstall OS and I noticed the CPU fans were not spinning.
Kind of at a loss. Wires are connected to cpu fan header via the splitter that came with cooler.
Anyone have any ideas?
Thanks for any help
