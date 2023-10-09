CPU cooler fans not spinning

I'm building a new computer and having some trouble that I hope someone here can help with.

I purchased the microcenter 7700x deal with MSI b650-p wifi mobo and gskill flare ram.

Yesterday everything seemed fine but today the CPU cooler fans won't spin.

It's a peerless assassin 120se argb cooler. The rgb lights still come on and case fans are on.

Bios shows the fans at 0rpm and doesn't do anything if I hit the button that says all on full.

Temps seem to hover around 37 to 40C while in bios.

Crashed when I tried to reinstall OS and I noticed the CPU fans were not spinning.

Kind of at a loss. Wires are connected to cpu fan header via the splitter that came with cooler.

Anyone have any ideas?

Thanks for any help
 
