CPU considerations: Multitasking, hobbies and gaming

So the internet seems to agree. If you're building a computer to game and nothing else, buying a relatively low core-count CPU is currently the way to go if you have a budget constricting you as the opportunity cost is high when considering things like GPUs.



That being said, while I game a lot, I generally do it while running background programs on two screens. So I'm thinking about what kind of CPU would best fit my needs and I'm struggling a bit.



I mainly play strategy games (Total War, Kenshi), indie games or online games with RPG elements (MMOs, MOBAs, ARPGs, etc.). I'm not partial to the fast click titles like FPS or RTS (Starcraft). I'm not big on labels, but even though my main hobby has been gaming for the past 20 years, some might consider me a 'casual' for these reasons.



I also dabble in things like Photoshop, Lightroom, Resolve, Fusion 360 for designing DIY projects around the house, light python coding and photogrammetry. I usually listen to videos or podcasts in the background and I generally have multiple programs open at any given time and enjoy alt-tabbing. I also generally have chrome or another browser open with many tabs at any given time.



Specifically for some online games, I also like to multibox playing multiple characters at once, running multiple instances of the game.



For these reasons, I think I need a CPU with more cores, but I also don't want to overdo it, both because of the upfront cost, but also because electricity is expensive where I live and I'd prefer to run a quiet setup with quiet fans as my computer is in a shared room.



I'm fairly sure that I want to build a system around a modern standard like Zen4 with DDR5. I won't be building until early 2023.



What would you guys recommend? Something like the 7600x might be too little? would the 7700x or 7800x better? I think CPUs like the 7900x and 7950x might be too expensive for me and overkill for my needs. Maybe a chip like the 13600k or 13700k?