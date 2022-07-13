CPU air cooler: Single tower vs Dual tower.

StraightDown said: According to Gamers Nexus, when it comes to temperature there is no major difference, about 1 or 2 degrees at best. The main difference seems to be the fans speed and noise level. Click to expand...

At whatever thermal load they were testing, in their testing environment.With a higher watt CPU and different ambient temperature, the one with a single tower may not be able to keep up with the dual tower -- depends on how well configured the heatpipes are and how good they are at transporting the heat to the fins, and how close to the limit the fan is to not moving enough air over the fins.Also pay attention to what generation CPU they are testing, as some coolers perform better or worse simply due to the arrangement of chips under the heat spreader.