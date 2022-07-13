CPU air cooler: Single tower vs Dual tower.

S

StraightDown

n00b
Joined
Jul 11, 2022
Messages
4
Hello,
I'm looking for a CPU air cooler for a 12600KF, and I came to the conclusion that a DeepCool AK620 would be fine. Though, there are two versions of the same cooler, which are the single tower version (AK400) and the dual tower's (AK620).
According to Gamers Nexus, when it comes to temperature there is no major difference, about 1 or 2 degrees at best. The main difference seems to be the fans speed and noise level.

My question is, is there is reason to buy the DeepCool AK620 instead of the DeepCool AK400, except for noise level issues?
 
S

StraightDown

n00b
Joined
Jul 11, 2022
Messages
4
I've heard about the Thermalright, but it's €60 here (France), which is not exactly in the same price range. I'll consider it anyway, thanks.
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
40,720
StraightDown said:
I've heard about the Thermalright, but it's €60 here (France), which is not exactly in the same price range. I'll consider it anyway, thanks.
Click to expand...
ah. no way to know if it isnt in youre bio. this is a predominantly US based forum so i run into the same thing being from canuckistan...
another to consider over there is the gelid phantom. can get those for 35-40e (dont know how to do a euro symbol)
 
Nobu

Nobu

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jun 7, 2007
Messages
8,221
StraightDown said:
According to Gamers Nexus, when it comes to temperature there is no major difference, about 1 or 2 degrees at best. The main difference seems to be the fans speed and noise level.
Click to expand...
At whatever thermal load they were testing, in their testing environment.

With a higher watt CPU and different ambient temperature, the one with a single tower may not be able to keep up with the dual tower -- depends on how well configured the heatpipes are and how good they are at transporting the heat to the fins, and how close to the limit the fan is to not moving enough air over the fins.

Also pay attention to what generation CPU they are testing, as some coolers perform better or worse simply due to the arrangement of chips under the heat spreader.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top