CPU air cooler: Single tower vs Dual tower.

Hello,
I'm looking for a CPU air cooler for a 12600KF, and I came to the conclusion that a DeepCool AK620 would be fine. Though, there are two versions of the same cooler, which are the single tower version (AK400) and the dual tower's (AK620).
According to Gamers Nexus, when it comes to temperature there is no major difference, about 1 or 2 degrees at best. The main difference seems to be the fans speed and noise level.
My question is, is there is reason to buy the DeepCool AK620 instead of the DeepCool AK400, except for noise level issues?
