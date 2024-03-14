Counterfeit Samsung 500gb 960 EVO nvme in 2017?

LurkerLito
I was using Samsung Magician 7.3 but it kept failing to update one of my drives a 500gb Samsung 960 EVO, but there was a software update so I had some time so updated it to the latest v8.01. But now it says the drive is a counterfeit which is kind of shocking considering I have had the drive since 2017 and it's actually healthier than my newer 980pro (in HD Sentinel the 980 pro has a 72% health reading and the 960 has a 98% health reading lol). I definitely got this from an authorized seller (Direct from Newegg before newegg had third party sellers cluttering everything up), so I just got curious if counterfeit drives were prevalent back in 2017? I don't particularly care as the drive was bought in 2017 so it's not like there is anything wrong with it other than the fact that it failed to update the firmware like 3x with the samsung magician 7.3 software I originally had installed.