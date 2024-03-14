Counterfeit Samsung 500gb 960 EVO nvme in 2017?

I was using Samsung Magician 7.3 but it kept failing to update one of my drives a 500gb Samsung 960 EVO, but there was a software update so I had some time so updated it to the latest v8.01. But now it says the drive is a counterfeit which is kind of shocking considering I have had the drive since 2017 and it's actually healthier than my newer 980pro (in HD Sentinel the 980 pro has a 72% health reading and the 960 has a 98% health reading lol). I definitely got this from an authorized seller (Direct from Newegg before newegg had third party sellers cluttering everything up), so I just got curious if counterfeit drives were prevalent back in 2017? I don't particularly care as the drive was bought in 2017 so it's not like there is anything wrong with it other than the fact that it failed to update the firmware like 3x with the samsung magician 7.3 software I originally had installed.
 
Open it up and post a picture of what the inside looks like. I'm sure it's probably counterfeit, but we'll know for sure if you do that.
 
just got curious if counterfeit drives were prevalent back in 2017? I don't particularly care as the drive was bought in 2017 so it's not like there is anything wrong with it
A major gotcha I've seen with counterfeits is capacity spoofing, where users will think they've filled their drive with data only to later discover data was just being silently overwritten and a fraction exists.

If you know all your data is there then you're in a better position (obviously backups are recommended though).
 
Open it up and post a picture of what the inside looks like. I'm sure it's probably counterfeit, but we'll know for sure if you do that.
Not sure if I'll do that. I have to remove it to really be sure, but I am repurposing the drive to be full linux boot drive since it does work.
If the drive is counterfeit, why would you trust the reported S.M.A.R.T data????
Like I said earlier. I have had the drive since 2017, not only that it was my boot drive till I got my samsung 980 pro, and it's been marked as genuine in Samsung Magician v6.x till v7.3. Basically till yesterday there was no reason to even suspect it wasn't a genuine drive. Only since updating the samsung magician software did it magically become "counterfeit". I am actually more ready to believe that the failed firmware upgrade attempts broke whatever it is samsung is using to determine authenticity. I probably wouldn't have even updated the samsung magician software at all if not for the firmware update for the drive failing.
A major gotcha I've seen with counterfeits is capacity spoofing, where users will think they've filled their drive with data only to later discover data was just being silently overwritten and a fraction exists.

If you know all your data is there then you're in a better position (obviously backups are recommended though).
It has no data currently on it but the drive is fully a 500GB drive and is not in anyway slower than it should be. I had run it as my system drive and a partial game drive from 2017 to 2021.
 
Then it's probably one of the many Samsung screwups as of lately as usual.

Also, machine connected to internet?...

https://semiconductor.samsung.com/us/consumer-storage/support/faqs/04/

  • Samsung Magician failed to authenticate my SSD. What should I do?

    Please check the status of your internet connection and try again after rebooting your PC. Samsung Magician needs access to the internet to authenticate the SSD as a Samsung SSD. If the problem persists, please contact a Samsung-authorized service center.
 
Then it's probably one of the many Samsung screwups as of lately as usual.

Also, machine connected to internet?...

https://semiconductor.samsung.com/us/consumer-storage/support/faqs/04/

  • Samsung Magician failed to authenticate my SSD. What should I do?

    Please check the status of your internet connection and try again after rebooting your PC. Samsung Magician needs access to the internet to authenticate the SSD as a Samsung SSD. If the problem persists, please contact a Samsung-authorized service center.
ROFL. I am sure it was connecting to the net yesterday, and I rebooted it once. But I just checked it and it's now a Genuine drive again. I think I had to power down and power up again for it to recognize the drive as genuine. Still says I have a firmware update, but I seriously don't think I want to bother anymore.
 
ROFL. I am sure it was connecting to the net yesterday, and I rebooted it once. But I just checked it and it's now a Genuine drive again. I think I had to power down and power up again for it to recognize the drive as genuine. Still says I have a firmware update, but I seriously don't think I want to bother anymore.
If you're on Windows 11 that's why.
 
