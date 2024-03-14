Counterfeit Samsung 500gb 960 EVO nvme in 2017?

ZodaEX said: Open it up and post a picture of what the inside looks like. I'm sure it's probably counterfeit, but we'll know for sure if you do that. Click to expand...

Not sure if I'll do that. I have to remove it to really be sure, but I am repurposing the drive to be full linux boot drive since it does work.Like I said earlier. I have had the drive since 2017, not only that it was my boot drive till I got my samsung 980 pro, and it's been marked as genuine in Samsung Magician v6.x till v7.3. Basically till yesterday there was no reason to even suspect it wasn't a genuine drive. Only since updating the samsung magician software did it magically become "counterfeit". I am actually more ready to believe that the failed firmware upgrade attempts broke whatever it is samsung is using to determine authenticity. I probably wouldn't have even updated the samsung magician software at all if not for the firmware update for the drive failing.It has no data currently on it but the drive is fully a 500GB drive and is not in anyway slower than it should be. I had run it as my system drive and a partial game drive from 2017 to 2021.