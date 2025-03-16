  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Counter-Strike: Legacy

P

polonyc2

Fully [H]
2FA
Joined
Oct 25, 2004
Messages
28,822
CS: Legacy is a fully standalone remake of Counter-Strike 1.6, built from the ground up with 100% custom code and game assets...after the exciting Global Offensive transition to CS2, we wanted to bring Classic Counter-Strike back to life more than ever to keep the Classic CS Legacy alive...not as a mod, but as a full game

the game is built on Valve's official 2013 Source Engine SDK codebase, with our own major rewrites to the renderer, shaders and various systems...


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PspuiHlF5dM
 
Last edited:
What market is this aimed at? I read about this awhile ago on reddit.

Casual players will play CS2 for better graphics, massive playerbase, and skins bc people are addicts.

Competitive players will still play CS2 because it's one of the top comp games in existence.
 
Hell Yah, this brings back memories.
 
Don't forgot folks that used to own and are now 65 year old's. It is like getting a vintage car. The nostology is pure joy.
 
i played counter strike since the very first beta. probably nostalgia, but i think the betas, especially the earlier versions were the most fun. once it went retail i stopped playing much and probably had like 5 hours into 1.6.

played the crap out of CS source. only a hand full of hours into CSGO and CS2. they changed way too much.

i will most definetly give this a try and hope it brings back some of the good times.
 
I think I got into CS first with beta 3 or 4? Which was (holy crap) 25 years ago! I remember playing a lot of the hostage map cs_militia, which looks nothing like CS 1.6 militia or any after it. Anyway, as CT I'd always take the sewer route which was a meat grinder because everyone camped down there. A real shitshow. This was well before the AWP was added to CS. I remember being simultaneously frustrated and enthralled at playing CS back then. Ahh, nostalgia.

The clip in OP is obviously showcasing classic de_nuke, or at least what it would look like if it got a fresh coat of paint. I like the concept of this project. I can't say it will get me back into playing CS, but nostalgia is a funny thing. Not sure what folks who never played the original will think of this? Probably take one look and pass it off as lame.
 
Kinda cool, but why? Who is going to play this?
The actual CS players will play CS2.
Old people like us that used to play but don't anymore are not going to play this much if at all. If we really wanted to play CS we would be playing one of the existing versions.

Are the people still playing CS 1.6 going to switch over? There's still a decent player base but I imagine they're mostly people from poor countries on ancient hardware.
 
We should go all in , starting up scrimmages and the do a tournament after a month or so of ramping up. It would be a blast. Form a team called the old conjures lol
 
one of the co-creators of Counter-Strike responded on Twitter...

https://x.com/GoosemanCS/status/1901499075708801307

CS.png
 
I was in beta 2 or 3, loved the game and played hard until 1.6 which I hated. Stuck with the 1.5 mod until they killed that and then migrated to source until Go killed that.
I do think the older versions had more fun, though strafe jumping was a bit annoying lol.

I miss the train yard map that is why night vision was in there. That was my first map and will never forget it's short lived fun lol.
 
I started with 1.5. I had many a late night playing Italy, Office, Oil rig and Tundra. Might be a controversial take but I thought the gameplay mechanics peaked with Condition Zero, too bad nobody played it. I dipped when they added the radar map to the game. I hated GO because it felt COD-like. They lowered the skill ceiling too much.
 
It's funny as a couple years ago I saw a clip of someone who discovered some active Brazillian server was playing a CS 1.6 mod of Rocket League. Like, the full car football game recreated in 1.6.

Kind of brings it full circle that for some current fans of 1.6 the shooting aspect isn't even the draw but the continued moddability.
 
I still run CS 1.6 on an old rig for LAN games with friends. The hitboxes feel different, but muscle memory kicks in fast once you're back in.
 
