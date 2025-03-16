Counter-Strike: Legacy

I think I got into CS first with beta 3 or 4? Which was (holy crap) 25 years ago! I remember playing a lot of the hostage map cs_militia, which looks nothing like CS 1.6 militia or any after it. Anyway, as CT I'd always take the sewer route which was a meat grinder because everyone camped down there. A real shitshow. This was well before the AWP was added to CS. I remember being simultaneously frustrated and enthralled at playing CS back then. Ahh, nostalgia.



The clip in OP is obviously showcasing classic de_nuke, or at least what it would look like if it got a fresh coat of paint. I like the concept of this project. I can't say it will get me back into playing CS, but nostalgia is a funny thing. Not sure what folks who never played the original will think of this? Probably take one look and pass it off as lame.