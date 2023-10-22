Could Dell have used the same motherboard for 8th and 9th gen optiplex?

I may have stumbled across an interesting discovery if it’s true. I bought an optiplex 3060 over a 3070 due to a huge discount compared to the slight performance difference between 8th and 9th gen… it appears that motherboards are identical and have the same BNO628 number next to the Dell logo, yet Dell has separate part numbers. They are the same chipset of course, but the 3060 does not support 9th gen…. Could writing the 3070 bios to the 3060 work, and allow 9th gen?
Searching BNO628 brings up a motherboard in Newegg which looks the same but doesn’t specify other than Dell
