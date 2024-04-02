Could BFI be done using a dedicated overlay?

What I think of is to use some transparent panel over the display, which shifts between transparent state and black state, it must be fast, it must be durable, it must be capable of many cycles, it must be very transparent, and it must be possible to time it strictly.
The most obvious would be a transparent Liquid Crystal display, but I don't know if the technology is really there.
The usage would be to insert black frames on LCD instead of doing backlight strobing.
