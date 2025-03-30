Cougar's chairs and support suck.

viivo
A while back I bought a Cougar Armor EVO and within minutes the lift cylinder failed (I'm 6.5 and 220lbs; chair is supposedly rated for 350+). I contacted Cougar support (email, phone, and social) and received no response. I tried again a week later and still nothing. Eventually I had to cannibalize an old chair for its cylinder and do a hack job so I could use my new chair.
It's been a year, so I'll give it another 36 months before believing the company doesn't stand by the cheap Chinese products on which they slap their logo
