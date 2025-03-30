Cougar's chairs and support suck.

A while back I bought a Cougar Armor EVO and within minutes the lift cylinder failed (I'm 6.5 and 220lbs; chair is supposedly rated for 350+). I contacted Cougar support (email, phone, and social) and received no response. I tried again a week later and still nothing. Eventually I had to cannibalize an old chair for its cylinder and do a hack job so I could use my new chair.

It's been a year, so I'll give it another 36 months before believing the company doesn't stand by the cheap Chinese products on which they slap their logo
 
Its a shame how marketing is often a fake facade. The perception we get from a pic and wording gives us a false sense of security.
On top of that people are paid to provide fake reviews.
Even those who aren't paid don't take into account a products longevity.

Good example here. Note the tag line in the image below.
Unbeatable .png

or this from the product page
best in class.png


It all sure looks really good.

I'm hoping it is unbeatable albeit slow. GL
 

Incidents like this are why I'd recommend only getting a chair from a reliable office furniture brand (and I'd extend this to desks as well if youre not handy and DIY isnt an option). Steer clear of these faux race car bucket looking chairs.

https://www.hon.com/chairs/ignition

I have one of their high backed upholstered executive chairs, and holy cow is this thing comfy. It's like memory foam for your rear.

I know the price of quality items can be rough to stomach, but I think of this purchase like a bed; I'm going to spending A LOT of time in it, its worth it to pay a bit more and get something great I'm going to enjoy for years and years to come.

It is a bummer you're finding out the hard way y the way 😔 and the lack of response to a QC issue has gotta be frustrating as all get out.
 
