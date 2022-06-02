Costco: Razer KB/Mouse/MousePad/Grips bundle, $99

Flogger23m said: Mouse is $85 at Amazon currently. I assume there are sales that bring it down to around $50 every now and then? If so this bundle is still a good deal.



Razer green keys seem to be very tactile so this might not be for me. But seems like between the cost of the mouse and mouse pad, it essentially costs $20 or so. Click to expand...

I actually didn't realize the mouse was that expensive, I think I was looking at the wrong model online. Don't forget that it also comes with the mouse grip tape stuff. Whether you use it or not, the griptape is about 10 bucks normally... so the keyboard is technically even cheaper than that.Little mini review I guess:Overall, I can type on either this keyboard or my Logitech G710+ just fine. The spacebar switches on my G710+ were probably wearing down, though, so I've been considering something new for a while. The clicking is kind of disconcerting at first, but I quickly stopped caring. The area where this wins big over my old keyboard is that while it had the switches recessed, this keyboard has the switches protruding. This is a huge advantage when it comes to cleaning it, as I remember that my G710+ was a nightmare to clean. This one will probably be much easier in that department. Decent metal finish. The wrist rest is kind of cheap plastic, but most of the ones that come with keyboards are. I have a Glorious PC Gaming Master Race one since my logitech wrist rest broke long ago, so I'm just using that. What I don't get is why this thing advertises that it has media keys when as far as I can see it clearly doesn't, but maybe I just need to RTFM, since it has some programmable stuff in it, but I don't know if I want their software. Frankly the media keys on my logitech didn't tend to work anyway because Windows easily gets confused over what your main media player is so they ended up being almost useless, and I can appreciate its overall smaller footprint. TL;DR it works just fine, I think the only con is that it makes that clicking sound when typing, which definitely isn't for everyone.I really do like how the mouse feels.There's not much else to really say, it's a very basic mouse, function wise... but I think I like it much better than my Logitech G502 Proteus Spectrum for some reason. It just... feels more precise? I can't explain it, I'm just noticing that even while I'm just browsing the internet my movements feel better. The only thing I'm really missing from my old mouse is the switch that let me put it into "ultra scroll mode", which was kind of nifty when I got used to it actually.I shoved it on my standing desk in another room. Feels good and works just fine, no complaints really. Starts a bit curly but flattens out decently.I think for a $100 all in one combo this is hard to beat.