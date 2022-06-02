Costco: Razer KB/Mouse/MousePad/Grips bundle, $99

StoleMyOwnCar
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Sep 30, 2013
- Messages
- 2,352
https://www.costco.com/razer-heroic-gaming-bundle-keyboard-+-mouse-+-pad-+-grips.product.100785329.html
Randomly saw this while walking around in my Costco. I think this deal keeps cropping up every now and then. Normally the keyboard alone runs at $99+ USD (on sale at Amazon right now for $99 anyway), so it's not a bad deal. I decided to pick one up just to see how good it is. I'm not sure if I like the clacky keys, but the mouse feels decent and I'm typing on the keyboard with no issues right now. All of the combo parts individually are decently rated.
Randomly saw this while walking around in my Costco. I think this deal keeps cropping up every now and then. Normally the keyboard alone runs at $99+ USD (on sale at Amazon right now for $99 anyway), so it's not a bad deal. I decided to pick one up just to see how good it is. I'm not sure if I like the clacky keys, but the mouse feels decent and I'm typing on the keyboard with no issues right now. All of the combo parts individually are decently rated.