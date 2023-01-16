Corsair "Shift" PSUs

Domingo
https://wccftech.com/corsairs-connector-shifting-shift-atx-3-0-psu-prices-revealed-1200w-for-189-us/
Beyond being ATX 3.0 certified and priced right, these have a different layout for the plugs that would make them face the front/back of your case. I kinda like it, but I can imagine it won't be a great option for everyone.
Supposedly these are inbound pretty soon, although Corsair hasn't officially announced them yet.
