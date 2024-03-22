CORSAIR - RMx Shift Series RM1200x 80 Plus Gold Fully Modular ATX Power Supply with Modular Side Interface - Black $190

Lowest price so far, if you need it. Nice Modular Side Interface for easier access.
Model: CP-9020254-NA
BB and Amazon
ATX 3.0 & PCIe 5.0 Compliant - Zero RPM Fan Mode - 105°C-Rated Capacitors - 80 Plus Gold EfficiencyThe PSU and cables will fit in any PC case that supports ATX PSU format and is at least 210mm (8.3") wide. The PSU must also be accessible from the side when mounted in the case.
