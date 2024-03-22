CORSAIR - RMx Shift Series RM1200x 80 Plus Gold Fully Modular ATX Power Supply with Modular Side Interface - Black $190

J

JWeavis

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Aug 11, 2000
Messages
1,721
Lowest price so far, if you need it. Nice Modular Side Interface for easier access.
Model: CP-9020254-NA

BB and Amazon

ATX 3.0 & PCIe 5.0 Compliant - Zero RPM Fan Mode - 105°C-Rated Capacitors - 80 Plus Gold Efficiency​

The PSU and cables will fit in any PC case that supports ATX PSU format and is at least 210mm (8.3") wide. The PSU must also be accessible from the side when mounted in the case.
 

