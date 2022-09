Hi all. I have a Corsair MP510 240GB ssd which has an endurance rating of 400TB. I have written 15TB so that is 3.75% written, leaving 96.25% health. However, CrystalDiskInfo and Corsair Toolbox both report 87% health remaining so 13% written. According to this, the endurance rating is about 115TB and way off the alleged 400TB. That is a big discrepancy which makes me suspicious about the claimed endurance rating. Is there any logical explanation for this?