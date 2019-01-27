Corsair K70 red LEDs to white

hey, just attempted this mod myself and while I got the LEDs lit they did remain dim, like yours, as well. I had a question about your mod if you remember. did your brightness toggle stop working on your board until you changed the resistors? I'm curious because my LEDs remain lit very dim regardless of the dimmer setting and the LEDs won't change their brightness either. not sure if that's due to required supplied power requirements are that diff between the stock LEDs and the new ones. or if I just totally just somehow broke something in my soldering process. any pointers would be super helpful.



an edit: sorry for necromancing this thread