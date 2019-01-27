Corsair K70 red LEDs to white

Replaced the WASD keys and convert from red to white LED. Ended up down a rabbit hole troubleshooting the brightness of the LEDs.
IMG_3417.jpg

Found out the hard way, it's not plug n play with LED colors. The white weren't bright whatsoever.
IMG_3431.jpg

My google-fu failed me in searching to see if anyone else was successful with this mod. Most of them went from blue to different colors. Not red. I managed to locate the resistors controlling the current and swapped them out for 100Ω SMD resistors. Original was 10k.
IMG_3437.jpg

Success!!!. Keys work and LEDs are bright.
IMG_3439.jpg
^ I ran out of white LEDs for the arrow keys.
 
Impressive work, jealous of the skills.

At what point did you look at what a used K70 is worth and the price of an RGB Corsair? :D
 
ZeqOBpf6 said:
Impressive work, jealous of the skills.

At what point did you look at what a used K70 is worth and the price of an RGB Corsair? :D
:confused: It was cheaper to repair than to replace. Parts were $16 for switches n LEDs.
 
hey, just attempted this mod myself and while I got the LEDs lit they did remain dim, like yours, as well. I had a question about your mod if you remember. did your brightness toggle stop working on your board until you changed the resistors? I'm curious because my LEDs remain lit very dim regardless of the dimmer setting and the LEDs won't change their brightness either. not sure if that's due to required supplied power requirements are that diff between the stock LEDs and the new ones. or if I just totally just somehow broke something in my soldering process. any pointers would be super helpful.

an edit: sorry for necromancing this thread
 
