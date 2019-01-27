Corsair K70 red LEDs to white

nxcess
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Dec 22, 2004
- Messages
- 2,657
Replaced the WASD keys and convert from red to white LED. Ended up down a rabbit hole troubleshooting the brightness of the LEDs.
Found out the hard way, it's not plug n play with LED colors. The white weren't bright whatsoever.
My google-fu failed me in searching to see if anyone else was successful with this mod. Most of them went from blue to different colors. Not red. I managed to locate the resistors controlling the current and swapped them out for 100Ω SMD resistors. Original was 10k.
Success!!!. Keys work and LEDs are bright.
^ I ran out of white LEDs for the arrow keys.
Found out the hard way, it's not plug n play with LED colors. The white weren't bright whatsoever.
My google-fu failed me in searching to see if anyone else was successful with this mod. Most of them went from blue to different colors. Not red. I managed to locate the resistors controlling the current and swapped them out for 100Ω SMD resistors. Original was 10k.
Success!!!. Keys work and LEDs are bright.
^ I ran out of white LEDs for the arrow keys.
Last edited: