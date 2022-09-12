Corsair Hydro H115i Screw thread

What is the screw thread spec for a Corsair Hydro H115i ?

Is it #6-32 x 1-1/4 " screw or M3 x 30mm .... ? The internet is not exactly helpful for me on this right now.



Thinking of adding a fan shroud to the H115i between the 140mm fans and the Radiator. So if the stock screw is #6-32 thread by 1-1/4" long * (could be entirely wrong on that) *... then going to a #6-32 thread by 1-1/2 " screw, would leave me a 1/4" extra space to cut a foam core shroud...It's not worth the effort to use a 3D printer to fabricate something better.

I have a Lian Li 011 Dynamic case, so I have the headroom over the motherboard to fit something up. Adding a shroud would help the airflow over the fins and eliminate dead spots.

BlackDragon