Corsair HX1000i fan staying off - 55c+ temps

I'm using a Corsair HX1000i PSU, and while it does have the zero RPM fan feature, I don't think it ever turns on. During a normal CS:GO game, I can't even leave my hand on the PSU it's getting that hot, and yet the fan reports 0rpm still. If I can't even leave my hand on the PSU shroud, the internal components must be cooking breakfast.



I have the USB cable hooked up, and setup a fan profile in Corsair iCue software. I have the fan set to run at 40% when over 40c, but still... nothing. I've bounced around our friend google and corsair forums to make sure I had the profile enabled correctly.



Lastly, I pressed the Fan Test button but I don't hear it moving, the only thing I haven't done is actually remove the PSU from the system to test the fan. Just wanted to see if anyone has run into this issue? I know a PSU like the HXi can handle a huge load (that's what she said) and run fairly warm, but you'd think at 55c the fan would kick on.



Any ideas? Thanks in advance. I purchased it from Amazon so worst case, I can exchange it, but it's a PITA and just want to find out if anyone is using the HXi series and run into this issue. Thanks!