Corsair H100i refill?

So I have a Corsair H100i (I think that is what it is) and the system kept getting warmer and warmer. I shut this system down and pulled the AIO cooler and if you shake the radiator you can hear kind of a slosh sound so I have to think this cooler lost some of the fluid.

Never seen a leak or signs of a leak though, so I'm not sure at this point.

However, I'm asking the water cooling guru's if a person can open these up and refill them?

I'd be more than willing to cut a line and add a fill port if anyone thinks this can be done and work okay.

I realize I'd need to completely empty the remaining solution and start from scratch with new fluid.

Any advice will be much appreciated.
 
How was the orientation of the cooler in your case? I would just get a new cooler instead of trying to refill it if it really has lost that much liquid.
 
