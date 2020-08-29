Corsair H100i refill?

So I have a Corsair H100i (I think that is what it is) and the system kept getting warmer and warmer. I shut this system down and pulled the AIO cooler and if you shake the radiator you can hear kind of a slosh sound so I have to think this cooler lost some of the fluid.



Never seen a leak or signs of a leak though, so I'm not sure at this point.



However, I'm asking the water cooling guru's if a person can open these up and refill them?



I'd be more than willing to cut a line and add a fill port if anyone thinks this can be done and work okay.



I realize I'd need to completely empty the remaining solution and start from scratch with new fluid.



Any advice will be much appreciated.