I have a Corsair Graphit 780T, unfortunately I can't mount fans on the bottom ( for the RTX 5090 )
Thinking about replacing it, what would you recommend?
I'm using in the front of the case, my old NesteQ FanMax, I want to keep it.
Wish I could mount something like this, between the PSU and GPU. Would that be possible ?
Any advices are welcome, thanks
