The Newegg calculator says total 390 watts with motherboard, 1TB M.2 SSD, 2TB HD, one DVD-RW (probably irrelevant), 3 case fans + on the heatsink, 2 sticks of RAM and i5-11500. I haven't looked at the power limits for the CPU in the BIOS but I want to run stock speeds on both the CPU and GPU (RAM will be native speed of 2666 MHz even though the Crucial Ballistix RAM is 3200MHz lol).