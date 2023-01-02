Corsair a1600 Raid Driver Help

Good afternoon,



Anyone know where I can find a win 11 raid driver for this computer. None to be found on the Corsair site.



I have the raid 0 set up in the bios however the windows installer only sees the two physicals disks and not the raid. With older systems Windows has needed a driver to be manually installed, cant seem to find one that works. Of course the Corsair website doesnt list the motherboard, chipset or much beyond what cpu/gpu it has. 6900hs/6800m.



Thanks for any help with this!