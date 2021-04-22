Corsair 5000 Series or Something Else?

I have been slowly gathering the necessary parts for a new build and had decided on the Fractal Define 7. The door works for me because I like the option of a quieter case when I'm not gaming, and I love my R4. However, after going through three of them because of quality issues I am fed up. One had a lopsided chassis; the other two had scratches and hair in the powder coat.





The Corsair 5000X and 5000D Airflow cases really caught my eye and I'm curious if anyone here owns these cases. How is the quality? Are temps okay, and what about noise levels?



The all glass X version looks amazing but I worry about heat since I'll be air cooling a 5800X with a 3070.